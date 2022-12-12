Here, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip from around the Championship:

Tony Mowbray’s Jed Wallace admission

Tony Mowbray has revealed he tried to sign West Brom's Jed Wallace whilst manager of Blackburn Rovers (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tony Mowbray has revealed he wanted to sign West Brom dangerman Jed Wallace whilst he was in charge of Blackburn Rovers. Wallace, who played for Millwall at the time of Mowbray’s interest, joined the Baggies in summer on a free transfer and has impressed at the Hawthorns under both Steve Bruce and Carlos Corberan.

Speaking ahead of the clash against his former club, Mowbray revealed who Sunderland would have to watch out for on Monday night: “I think they have very good players. Jed Wallace is someone I tried to sign at Blackburn and ended up at West Brom.”

Hull City boss reveals fitness blow

Liam Rosenior has revealed that key man Dimitrios Pelkas is a doubt for the game with Sunderland at the weekend following a heavy clash with Watford’s Hamza Choudhury on Sunday. Pelkas appeared to pick up a knee injury in the clash and is a doubt for Saturday’s game at the MKM Stadium.

When asked if Pelkas was a doubt for Saturday, Rosenior responded: "Probably. I haven't spoken to the medical team, but I know they'll work really, really hard to get Dimi back because he's a really important player for us."

Swansea City and Hull CIty ‘eye’ Manchester United ‘target’

Swansea City and Hull City are interested in signing Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei in January - according to the Sun. Ebiowei joined the Eagles from Derby County this summer but has made just five senior appearances in all competitions for Patrick Vieira’s side.

Reports have suggested that Palace will allow the 19 year old to leave Selhurst Park on-loan next month in order for him to gain more exposure to first-team football. Both Swansea and Hull have emerged as potential temporary destinations for the teenager who has also reportedly been attracting attention from Manchester United.

