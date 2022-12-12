Tony Mowbray

The head coach has been spotted munching Jaffa Cakes in recent times and also detailed his fondness for Revels and Yorkies during his pre-West Brom press conference last week.

Indeed, Mowbray’s love for a treat seems to be a theme throughout his career, with one of his former staff members revealing just how partial the Teesside-born manager is to a good biscuit.

Luke Tisdale, now at Aston Villa, worked under Mowbray at Coventry City during the 2015-16 season as a youth coach. Although the pair didn’t interact too much during Mowbray’s short tenure, one memory sticks out.

“Went in his office once when I was U16 coach & it was honestly like stepping into aisle 6 at Tesco,” Tisdale tweeted. “Offered me a Double-Decker, Kit Kat, Mars, Bounty, Freddo, Maltesers, Wispa (normal and gold). What a top person.”

When asked about the meeting by The Echo, Tisdale added: “Unfortunately I only had the pleasure of meeting him once and that was it! I was based at the academy not with the first team back then so was on a different site.

"It was more of a meeting to say what he wanted from the young players etc so we just chatted football and development over a Penguin and a Twix but a lovely man who came across as extremely genuine.”

