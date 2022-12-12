Ex-Arsenal defender to make Sunderland return after four-month injury blow

The former Arsenal defender has been out for more than four months after suffering a foot injury.

Summer signing Ballard made a big impression in his early appearances after making the move to Wearside in the summer, before suffering that significant setback during the 2-2 draw with QPR.

The 22-year-old – who took part in the warm weather training camp in Dubai – has travelled to Berkshire for the Premier League 2 game against Reading.

Dan Ballard.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said: “Dan Ballard has been in full training in the last couple of days. We’re looking to give him some game time at Reading away for the Under-21’s. Then that is him just about up and running as well if he gets some game time.