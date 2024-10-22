Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland youth coach has urged his young players to stay away from fast food this week

Sunderland under-21 lead coach Graeme Murty has jokingly instructed his young starts to reject the temptation of fast food after their fourth win on the spin.

The Black Cats defeated Wolves 2-0 in the PL Cup on Monday night, adding to the wins against Huddersfield Town in the same competition alongside victories versus Derby in the Premier League 2 and Lyon in the PL International Cup, taking Murty’s winning tally to four already in October.

Sunderland are back in action on Friday evening as they make the trip to Norwich City in the Premier League 2. The Wearsiders are currently 17th out of 26 teams in the league competition but reached the final of the play-offs last year before losing to Tottenham Hotspur.

“What they need to do is rest and recuperate, because it's a short turnaround,” Murty said after the win against Wolves at Eppleton. “They need to make sure that they rehydrate and they eat really well, turn down all the fast food options that their body might be craving, and just get ready for a big, big game, because obviously there's the big journey, it's a quick turnaround.

“We're spending all day in a hotel getting ready for it. There's every excuse they care to name, and you know what we're like, we're not going to accept any of them from the players, and I don't think this group of players will try and put that excuse forth. We just want to make sure they go and represent themselves properly, because, as I've said, we see the work they do every single day.

“They have another opportunity to display that learning, to display that growth, and really, really take ownership of the performance, because I thought at times they stepped up to the mark tonight in terms of taking ownership and taking accountability, and the more they can do that, the more they can continue to drive it as a group, the better they will come out.”

