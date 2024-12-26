Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland return to action at Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day

Régis Le Bris says he is reluctant to move Patrick Roberts over to the left wing despite the club's ongoing injury issues in that position, saying that it takes too much away from the team overall.

Eliezer Mayenda has performed well in that role, one that is entirely new to him, since Tommy Watson's injury. But the youngster is clearly happier on the opposite flank and Le Bris briefly swapped the two wingers during the 2-1 win over Norwich City, a call that many fans have wanted to see both before Mundle and Watson were injured and since.

While it is something that Le Bris is clearly willing to do within games on occasions, he says it isn't something he sees as a permanent solution.

"I like Patrick as a right winger specifically in that triangle with Trai and Riggy because they are so well connected," Le Bris said.

"You can like a player in a specific position but it's not only the position, it's the connection with other players. And when this connection is created, it's like a gift and you have to keep pushing. For that reason I prefer to have Patrick in the right triangle with Trai and Riggy because they can create so many things together."

Mayenda has impressed his head coach with his versatility and will continue there on Boxing Day at Ewood Park, though it is clear that is not where he is expected to play in the long run.

"Now it's clear that he has the ability to play on the right side," Le Bris said.

"He wasn't convinced before. As a left winger it's his first minutes right now so has to develop new references and learn that position. Both positions I think are ready to go, striker and right winger, as a left winger he still has many elements to develop but he has good potential.

"We have different personalities in the dressing room and Eliezer has high standards. He finds mistakes difficult to manage but he wants to learn and that's the best way to improve."