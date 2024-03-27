Sunderland boss confirms significant injury setback for young defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds has confirmed that Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt is facing a battle to play again this year after specialists confirmed he will require surgery on a knee issue.

Seelt suffered the injury in the 4-2 defeat to Southampton and while the club initially harboured some hope that he would be able to return for the pre-season programme, assessments over the international break have confirmed that will not be the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodds says Seelt has processed the news and is in a good place as he starts the long road to recovery, but it is a major blow for both player and club. The Dutch defender was just beginning to break into the side on a regular basis but will now be sidelined for a minimum of six months.

"Unfortunately it is the worst-case scenario for Jenson, he is going to need an operation," Dodds said.

"That means he's looking at about 6-9 months out. As I said before, I've never experienced anything like it, but it is what it is.

"I feel for Jenson because just when he was going to get his opportunity this happens but that's football sometimes. It's part of the challenge for young footballers, it's going to be a challenge for him but he seems to be in a good place and has processed the outcome. But unfortunately for him it's going to be a long period of time out."