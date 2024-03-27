Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Roberts is back in contention for Sunderland as Mike Dodds welcomes back a number of senior players for the Easter fixtures.

Dodds confirmed that Jack Clarke will be unavailable both for the trip to Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers' visit to the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday, but is back out doing some running at the Academy of Light and so should soon return to the fold.

Nazariy Rusyn remains sidelined with a calf problem but Aji Alese, Corry Evans and Bradley Dack are all back in contention after coming through their U21 commitments over the international break. Luke O'Nien is also available again after serving a two-game suspension.

"Pat has done three or four sessions now so Pat has trained with the group," Dodds said.

"We’ve got to be mindful of the fact he’s had two hamstring injuries this year, obviously we have two games in a short space of time and then another next weekend.

"Corry has been training full contact now so is back with the group. Aji played for the under-21s the other night so is back training. Jack is still a question mark unfortunately. Jack is back out on the grass, he is running but I don’t think he’ll be available this weekend.

"Bradley Dack is available," Dodds added.

"To have people like Bradley and Corry back in the group in terms of their experience is hugely valuable for everyone. Nazariy has a calf problem, he'll be back before the end of the season but he's probably still a couple of weeks away."