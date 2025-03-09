Sunderland-born Jill Scott poked fun at Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon in front of a national audience on TV

England international Gordon appeared on the Sky game show - League Of Their Own - last month and was on the opposing team to Wearsider Scott, who won the Euros with the Lionesses before retiring, having played for her hometown club alongside Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa.

During the show, host Romesh Ranganathan asked Scott about how she felt having to appear alongside Newcastle United winger Gordon, with Wearsiders and Tynesiders still big rivals when it comes to footballing matters. Scott, though, was quick to poke fun at the former Everton attacker and likened his appearance to fellow guest Masie Adams.

Romesh Ranganathan: “Jill, you're a famous Sunderland fan.”

Jill Scott: “Yes.”

Romesh Ranganathan: “How do you feel about having a Newcastle player on the show?”

Jill Scott: “Well, he's on the losing team, so...”

Micah Richards: “What did you say? The famous Sunderland fan? She's the only famous Sunderland fan.”

Jill Scott: “I do feel like I've got his look-alike here, though, so...”

Masie Adam: “Yeah, I know. I do, don't I?”

Jamie Redknapp: “Wow! Wow!”

Anthony Gordon: “Nah!”

Romesh Ranganathan: “Do you know what? Anthony... It's Antonia Gordon on the other side.”

Masie Adams: “Anthony, I do see it, though. I think you and I, we look like if somebody tried to draw Ellen DeGeneres from memory.”

In the weeks following the episode, Newcastle United were handed a major blow ahead of next month’s Carabao Cup final after Anthony Gordon was shown a red card during their FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

With the two teams level at 1-1 and extra-time looming, a hopeful pass was played through the Brighton backline before Gary Beswick’s offside flag brought play to a halt. Gordon, however, continued to chase after the ball before pushing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the back of the head.

With the play stopped, it was a needless decision for Gordon to give referee Anthony Taylor, who brandished a red card, much to the disagreement and bewilderment of the vast majority packed into St James’ Park. Gordon was given his marching orders, with the Magpies forced to play the rest of the 90 minutes with ten men.

Gordon was shown a straight red card for violent conduct, an offence that comes with a three-match ban. Newcastle United could have appealed the decision but decided against it, with Gordon now set to miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

After the incident, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said: “If Anthony is missing the game then of course that would be a big blow to us. But as always the cliché, when someone else suffers a misfortune in that way it's someone else's opportunity and I think that's what we have a squad for, that's what we have very good players for.

“So I think we have to look at it that way and I'm sure Anthony would want us to look at it that way. He would want us to, in his absence, carry on and be really strong and try and win the game.”