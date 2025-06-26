All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sunderland look set to miss out on the signing of Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle this summer, with Birmingham City closing in on a loan deal for the player, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been linked with a swoop for the Manchester City academy graduate for some time now, with initial speculation stretching all the way back to the January transfer window. In recent days, it had been stated by local outlet the Express & Star that Wolves would be willing to allow Doyle to depart Molineux this summer, but are ideally seeking a temporary exit for the 23-year-old.

To that end, both Birmingham and fellow Championship new boys Wrexham were credited with an interest in him, alongside Sunderland, but it would appear that the Blues have won the race for his services. According to online outlet Football League World, City are close to wrapping up an agreement that will also include an option-to-buy clause.

Habib Diarra pushing for Premier League transfer

Elsewhere, the agent of reported Sunderland target Habib Diarra is said to be pushing to earn his client a move to the Premier League in the coming weeks. The Senegalese international has been linked with a whole host of English clubs in recent days - including the Black Cats, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Brighton - and while there is still no concrete indication as to where he will end up this summer, Leeds Live suggest that he and his team would prefer to cross the Channel from current club Strasbourg.

An excerpt from an article by the local outlet states: “Leeds Live understands that Diarra’s representatives are keen on a transfer to a Premier League club this summer amid growing interest. Sources in Strasbourg have painted Leeds among a number of English clubs in the mix for Diarra.”

It is understood that Leeds have already submitted a bid of around £22 million for the player, but claims that a subsequent offer of around £25 million had been tabled have since been rubbished.

Japhet Tanganga eyes continental transfer amid Sunderland interest

And finally, Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga could snub a move to the Premier League this summer in favour of a transfer abroad, according to reports.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur talent is proving to be a popular target this window, with his bargain release clause - understood to be somewhere in the region of £1.2 million - piquing the interest of several clubs, including Sunderland and Wolves.

But as per online outlet TEAMtalk, the 26-year-old may prefer a continental switch, with an unnamed Bundesliga team supposedly pushing for his signature alongside clubs in France and Turkey. For their part, Millwall are said to be resigned to losing their prized asset, but could potentially command a larger fee if he does move to Europe, with the understanding being that his cut-price release clause can only be triggered by an English side.

