Sunderland are understood to be pursuing a deal for OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka

Renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sunderland have a “real chance” of finalising a deal to sign OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka over the coming days.

The Black Cats have been linked with a move for the Poland international, with Romano himself stating that the club were in “active talks” to lure him to the Stadium of Light this summer. For his part, Bulka is out of contract on the French Riviera next year, and as such, is widely anticipated to be sold in the near future.

And following on from his initial update on the situation, Romano has now offered another insight into how negotiations between Sunderland and Nice are supposedly progressing.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sunderland’s pursuit of Marcin Bulka?

On Wednesday, Romano took to social media to post an update in which he outlined Sunderland’s interest in Bulka. As part of his report, he stated that the 25-year-old has been approached by “several clubs” already this summer, but that it is Regis Le Bris’ side were in “active talks” to take the player to the North East.

In a subsequent update on Thursday, speaking to Meczyki.pl, he said: "Negotiations are ongoing between Nice and Sunderland regarding the transfer of Marcin Bulka. Sunderland hope that Bulka will agree to join their ambitious project. I think there are real chances of finalising this transfer in the coming days."

He added: “Sunderland are going very strong, they want to reach a club to club agreement asap and they believe the player is open to making the move.”

Who is reported Sunderland target Marcin Bulka?

Bulka featured heavily for Nice over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, registering 40 appearances across all competitions. After beginning his youth career in his home country with Escola Varsovia, he moved to Chelsea in 2016 before completing a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain three years later.

After a series of loan spells, Bulka made a permanent move to Nice in 2022, and has since gone on to rack up 89 appearances in France, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process. The stopper also has five senior Poland caps to his name.

As per L’Equipe, given his contract situation, it is now “almost certain” that Bulka will be on the move this summer. Sunderland are far from the only side credited with an interest in the stopper, however.

While previous reports have suggested that Bulka is on the radar of Manchester United and Barcelona, the French outlet states that he has also been the subject of a pursuit from Turkish giants Galatasaray, as well as Sunderland’s fellow newly-promoted Premier League rivals Leeds United.

With that in mind, it is claimed that the player has no desire to relocate to Istanbul, despite Galatsaray’s Champions League status and their willingness to meet his £17 million asking price, while a prospective switch to Elland Road also seems unlikely because the stopper “wasn’t enamoured”.

