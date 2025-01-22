Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation.

With the January transfer window in full swing, and Sunderland having played their second match in a matter of days on Tuesday evening, it has been another busy day of news on Wearside.

While rumours continue to gather at a pace, and with plenty of controversial refereeing decisions to sift through, here is a round-up of some of the Black Cats-related stories that you might have missed over the past few hours...

Sunderland in hunt for Celtic winger

Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs pursuing a deal for Celtic winger Luis Palma, according to reports.

As per online outlet Football Insider, the Honduras international is “keen on a move away” from the Hoops this month as he looks to secure regular first team football elsewhere. It is also stated that there is a growing likelihood that he will leave Parkhead before the end of the transfer window. To that end, the Black Cats are credited with an interest in the wide man, as are Stoke City, Swansea City, Queens Park Rangers, and several European clubs.

Foy runs rule over contentious penalty call

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy has claimed that Sunderland should not have been awarded their first penalty in Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Burnley - but does believe that the Clarets should have been reduced to 10 men following the foul on Wilson Isidor.

The Black Cats striker was tripped by CJ Egan-Riley as he ran through on goal at Turf Moor, with official Anthony Backhouse pointing to the spot despite replays suggesting that contact had in fact been made outside the box. Isidor would go on to see his resulting penalty saved, as well as another spot kick awarded by Backhouse deep into stoppage time at the end of the contest.

And reflecting on the contentious moment in a column for Sky Sports, Foy suggested that the referee got two decisions wrong in the build-up to Sunderland’s first opportunity from 12 yards. He said: "There are several incidents within one here, as the referee has to make decisions on whether or not Sunderland should be awarded a penalty, as well any disciplinary action that needs to be taken against the Burnley defender.

"Firstly, the referee judges that the incident happens inside the box and he awards a penalty. With the benefit of replays, we can see that the incident actually takes place outside the area and the referee should therefore have awarded a free-kick to Sunderland. As the offence took place outside the penalty area and involved the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, the correct disciplinary sanction in this incident should have been a red card for the Burnley defender."

McClean reportedly involved in car crash

Elsewhere, former Sunderland winger James McClean was involved in a car crash on Wednesday morning, according to reports. The 35-year-old’s current club Wrexham released a statement confirming that one of their players had been involved in a car accident, with The Sun then following up the announcement with an article claiming that the winger was the person involved.

Wrexham’s statement reads: “Wrexham AFC can confirm that a first-team player has been involved in a car accident this morning on his way to training. It was a single car accident with no other vehicles involved and the relevant local authorities were quickly present at the scene. The player reported to the club this morning and will undergo further medical checks.”

The League One side, managed by ex-Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson are preparing for a vital top of the table clash with Birmingham City on Thursday. At this stage, it is unclear whether McClean will be available to feature in that match.