Sunderland away following compared to Championship rivals after 1,983 supporters see dramatic win at Swansea

By Mark Carruthers
Published 15th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

How does Sunderland’s average away following compare to their rivals across the Championship?

There were memorable scenes in the away end on Saturday as Sunderland completed a dramatic turn around the claim all three points in their visit to Swansea City.

The Black Cats were punished for a slow start as goals from Zan Vipotnik and Liam Cullen looked to have laid the foundations for a routine win for the Swans. However, this Sunderland side have already shown they are up for the fight this season and that same attitude was shown in abundance as Dan Ballard halved the deficit just before the half-hour mark before a stunning Dan Neil strike got Regis Le Bris’ side back on level-terms with quarter of an hour remaining.

The celebrations amongst the travelling support had barely quietened when they were on their feet once again as Jobe Bellingham completed the turnaround and helped his side claim three points that moved them into third place in the Championship table.

The full-time whistle saw the Sunderland players celebrating in front of the away end - but how does the Black Cats’ away support compare to their Championship rivals after Le Bris and his squad were backed by thousands once again in their long trip to Wales.

Average away attendance: 763

1. Swansea City

Average away attendance: 763 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 874

2. Millwall

Average away attendance: 874 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,036

3. Watford

Average away attendance: 1,036 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,071

4. Preston North End

Average away attendance: 1,071 | Getty Images

