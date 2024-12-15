There were memorable scenes in the away end on Saturday as Sunderland completed a dramatic turn around the claim all three points in their visit to Swansea City.

The Black Cats were punished for a slow start as goals from Zan Vipotnik and Liam Cullen looked to have laid the foundations for a routine win for the Swans. However, this Sunderland side have already shown they are up for the fight this season and that same attitude was shown in abundance as Dan Ballard halved the deficit just before the half-hour mark before a stunning Dan Neil strike got Regis Le Bris’ side back on level-terms with quarter of an hour remaining.

The celebrations amongst the travelling support had barely quietened when they were on their feet once again as Jobe Bellingham completed the turnaround and helped his side claim three points that moved them into third place in the Championship table.