Sunderland's average attendances compared after dramatic West Ham and Brentford wins

The scenes that were witnessed in the aftermath of Wilson Isidor’s last-gasp winner for Sunderland in Saturday’s victory against Brentford will live long in the memory.

Just two weeks after kicking off their home fixtures for the Premier League season with a comfortable win against West Ham United, Regis Le Bris’ side appeared to be on their way to a draw with the Bees after Enzo Le Fee’s penalty cancelled out an opener from visitors striker Igor Thiago.

However, Isidor rounded off a memorable week after he celebrated his birthday and the birth of his baby daughter by heading home an injury-time winner, much to the delight of another impressive crowd at the Stadium of Light.

But how does Sunderland’s average attendance in their first two Premier League home games compare to their rivals across the top flight of English football?

