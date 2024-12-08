There were scenes of jubilation around the Stadium of Light on Saturday as another Sunderland academy graduate produced a match-winning display against Stoke City.

By scoring his first two senior goals in a 2-1 win against the Potters, Tommy Watson followed in the footsteps of the likes of Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Dan Neil in making the step into the Black Cats first-team setup with some style.

The young winger’s impressive display gave Sunderland all three points that keep Regis Le Bris’ side in touch with the current front-runners in the Championship. With another home game on the agenda on Tuesday night when Bristol City travel to Wearside, there will be a desire to see more jubilant scenes in front of another impressive attendance at the Stadium of Light.

But how does Sunderland’s average home attendance during the first four months of the season compare to their rivals across English football’s second tier?