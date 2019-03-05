Sunderland at Wembley: Ticket details, prices and match information ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth

Have your say

Sunderland have sealed a return to Wembley - and here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Victory over Bristol Rovers ensured that the Black Cats will face Portsmouth in the showpiece game - and demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Sunderland beat Bristol Rovers to seal a trip to Wembley

And while Sunderland are yet to confirm concrete ticketing details, there is plenty we already know as Wearside gets set for a Wembley takeover.

Here’s full details ahead of Sunderland’s trip to the national stadium:

When is the Checkatrade Trophy final?

The Checkatrade Trophy final will take place on Sunday, March 31 2019.

If that date sounds familiar, it’s because it’s Mothering Sunday!

Kick-off is set for 2:30pm at Wembley.

How many tickets will Sunderland get for the Checkatrade Trophy final?

Sunderland have yet to receive their official allocation from the EFL - but we can take a good guess at how many tickets the club will receive.

Portsmouth - the Black Cats’ opposition in the final - asked for and were given 39,659 tickets. That means Sunderland should expect that number as a minimum.

There is nothing to stop the club asking for more tickets if they feel demand would be there, although there is no guarantee that such a request would be approved.

When will tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final be on sale?

The Black Cats are yet to confirm when tickets will go on sale for this game.

Where will Sunderland fans be sat for the Checkatrade Trophy final?

Sunderland have been allocated the east end of Wembley Stadium, while Portsmouth will occupy the west side.

How much will tickets cost to watch Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final?

Portsmouth have announced how much their tickets will cost and, given that the EFL set ticketing prices for this game, Sunderland’s allocation will follow similar pricing brackets.

Tickets will be available in SIX different categories and in different pricing brackets.

Adult prices range from £62.40 for a category one ticket to £22.40 for a category six ticket.

Discounts are available for young people aged 17-21, over 64’s and juniors aged 16 and under.

Will the Checkatrade Trophy final be on TV?

Yes, Sky Sports will be airing the final.

Full details on which channel the game will appear on are yet to be confirmed.