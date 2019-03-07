Stewart Donald attempts to secure more Wembley tickets for Sunderland fans ahead of Checkatrade Trophy final

Have your say

Stewart Donald says Sunderland are 'trying' to seal more tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth.

The Black Cats sealed their spot at Wembley courtesy of a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening as Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan netted in the South West.

Now, with cup final fever gripping Wearside, Sunderland have been allocated 38,979 tickets for the showpiece final - but that allocation could increase.

Opponents Pompey have been handed a slightly higher number of tickets, with 39,659 available to supporters of Sunderland's promotion rivals.

And owner Stewart Donald has confirmed that the Black Cats are attempting to increase the numbers of tickets available to their supporters,

In a reply to a supporter on twitter, Donald said the club were 'trying' to seal a higher allocation.

Sunderland can ask the EFL for more tickets and they will make the final decision on an allocation.

Southampton were awarded the highest allocation in the competition's history when they faced Carlisle United in 2010 - the Saints taking 44,000 fans to Wembley,