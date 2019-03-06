Revealed! Sunderland AFC's Checkatrade Trophy ticket allocation for Wembley final against Portsmouth and how fans can buy them

Sunderland have been allocated 38,979 tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth later this month.

The Black Cats reached the Wembley final after beating Bristol Rovers 2-0 in the semi-final at the Memorial Stadium, Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan on the scoresheet.

And now details of the ticket allocation for the final against Portsmouth, to take place on Sunday, March 31 at Wembley (KO 2.30pm), have been revealed.

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has been allocated 38,979 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium and these will be sold from the North Stand round to the South Stand.

"There is a huge volume of tickets to be sold in a very short period of time and it is already an extremely busy period for the club’s ticket office with increasing demand for match tickets and with the season card renewal period approaching.

"Therefore, to ensure that we can best meet the needs of our supporters, we will be working with Ticketmaster, who from next season will replace the club’s current ticketing website provider.

"As is standard practice for the majority of club’s reaching a Wembley final, Ticketmaster will administer all tickets bought online and over the telephone, on behalf of Sunderland AFC.

"They are also operating the same service for Portsmouth FC. Ticketmaster have a dedicated call centre and website, both of which can handle extremely large volumes of calls and online traffic and operate extended hours. We therefore hope this will make the booking process easier for our supporters.

"Please note, tickets will not be available from the Stadium of Light ticket office or through our current online ticket site."

Full details of ticket prices, eligibility criteria and the sales process will be confirmed shortly.

HOW TO BUY

Supporters must activate their SAFC account with Ticketmaster.

Supporters need to have their SAFC customer number in order to set up their account. SAFC season card holders have their customer number listed on their season card for easy reference.

There will be a 48-hour period - Wednesday 06 and Thursday 07 March - in which current season card holders including 18, 12 and 8 game season card holders and supporters on the SAFC database with a recent ticket purchase history (the previous two seasons, from 2017-18 onwards) can activate their new Ticketmaster account, before the sales process begins.

Accounts can be grouped together during the activation process, allowing friends and family members to apply for seats in the same area (there is a maximum number of nine people per group permitted).

To activate your account simply click the link www.safc.com/activate and follow the instructions.