Sunderland at Wembley: Club reveal when you can buy your Checkatrade Trophy final tickets

Sunderland AFC have confirmed when supporters will be able to purchase their tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

The Black Cats will be selling tickets in three windows - with season ticket holders afforded the chance to snap up their tickets first.

Any supporters wishing to purchase tickets for the Wembley showpiece must have a previous purchase history with the club, while those who have bought tickets for the upcoming League One clash with Walsall can also take advantage of priority sales.

Sunderland have been allocated 38,979 for the clash - although owner Stewart Donald has said the club are trying to secure more tickets,

Season ticket holders will be able to start purchasing tickets tomorrow (Friday, March 8), while general sale will commence on Wednesday, March 13.

Here's full details of the three windows during which supporters can purchase tickets:

Priority 1: Friday 08 March - Monday 11 March

2018-19 SAFC season ticket holders (including 18, 12 and 8 game season card holders) can purchase tickets during this period.

There will be a limit of one ticket per season ticket . All current season ticket holders are guaranteed a ticket, if they buy within this initial priority period.

Priority 2: Tuesday 12 March

Priority 2 is for supporters who have a recent home league ticket purchase history with the club which covers the previous two seasons, from 2017-18 onwards. and who have also bought a match ticket for Sunderland's clash with Walsall on Saturday, March 16.

Walsall match ticket must be purchased no later than 10am on Monday 11 March to meet the eligibility criteria.

Sunderland AFC's International Members can also buy during this period.

Priority 3: Wednesday 13 March

Priority 3 is for any remaining supporters who have a recent league ticket purchase history with the club - covering the last two seasons.

In order to buy tickets, supporters must activate their SAFC account with Ticketmaster.

Supporters need to have their SAFC customer number in order to set up their account. SAFC season card holders have their customer number listed on their season card for easy reference.

There will be a 48-hour period - Wednesday 06 and Thursday 07 March - in which current season card holders including 18, 12 and 8 game season card holders and supporters on the SAFC database with a recent ticket purchase history (the previous two seasons, from 2017-18 onwards) can activate their new Ticketmaster account, before the sales process begins.

Accounts can be grouped together during the activation process, allowing friends and family members to apply for seats in the same area (there is a maximum number of nine people per group permitted).

To activate your account simply click the link www.safc.com/activate and follow the instructions.