Sunderland suffer injury setback as Régis Le Bris names team to face Aston Villa

Sunderland return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon

Sunderland have suffered an injury setback after Habib Diarra was ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa.

The extent of the injury is not yet known, with Régis Le Bris set to issue an update later today. It means that Chris Rigg gets his first Premier League start in the centre of midfield.

There’s more change to the Sunderland XI, with Enzo Le Fee returning to the starting XI in place of Simon Adingra. There is one further injury boost for Le Bris, with Dan Ballard returning to the bench following a groin injury. As expected, Nordi Mukiele keeps his place in the heart of defence for the time being.

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara is back in the starting XI after returning from injury in midweek, though defender Victor Lindelof is only fit to return to the bench.

Le Bris said in his pre-match press commitments that Diarra had suffered a muscle injury on Friday but the extent of the problem was still to be determined by a scan.

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg; Talbi, Le Fee, Isidor

Subs: Patterson, Masuaku, Ballard, Geertruida, Adingra, Traore, Neil, Brobbey, Mayenda

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara; Buendia, Rogers, Watkins; Guessand

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Elliott, Torres, Malen, Sancho, Jimoh-Aloba, Maatsen, Bogarde

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Aston Villa, who are yet to win or score a goal in the Premier League so far this season. However, Le Bris has warned his players that they will be punished if they are anywhere below their best against a squad packed with elite players.

"Villa are a strong team," Le Bris said.

"They didn't start well, it's obvious. Below their expectations, it's clear. But they are a top six team, no doubt. So we'll have to play our best football, this is really obvious and crucial. We can't wait for gifts, it won't happen. After that we can't control the opposition. If they are a bit weaker maybe it's better for us but we don't know that this will be the case.

"Football is complex, what we know is they have a strong squad, strong team," he added.

"They are well organised and they have good players.What we can control is our football, the way we want to play at home, especially with our fans. [Use] the confidence we got so far without complacency as well because we will get punished."

