Sunderland reportedly end Laurienté pursuit after failing to agree personal terms despite £17.5m fee with Sassuolo

Sunderland’s ambitious move for Armand Laurienté has collapsed after the club failed to reach a final agreement with the player, according to reports in Italy.

Gianluca Di Marzio states that although Laurienté travelled to Portugal to join up with Sunderland’s pre-season camp, contractual issues on the player’s side ultimately prevented the transfer from being completed. Talks had advanced significantly after Sunderland agreed a £17.5million fee with Sassuolo, but the proposed five-year deal could not be finalised.

As previously stated, the player had been pictured travelling with his agents to conclude a medical with Sunderland on Saturday night before the deal was pulled on Sunday morning. According to reports in Italy, the Black Cats chose not to pursue the deal further after extended negotiations failed to resolve the contractual impasse. The breakdown is a blow to Régis Le Bris’ plans, with Laurienté identified as a versatile, top-level addition capable of adding pace and goal threat to the frontline.

The Frenchman is now expected to return to Sassuolo and link back up with new manager Fabio Grosso ahead of the new Serie B campaign. Sunderland, meanwhile, will turn their attention to alternative targets as they look to strengthen following the injury setback to Romaine Mundle.

“Romaine has had surgery on his hamstring,” Le Bris said recently. “It's a real shame because Romaine worked really well through the summer. We decided to go for a conservative treatment, I think it was the best option when the advice from the specialists arrived. But at the end he got this injury after a sprint in a training session and now we have to wait. We don't have an exact timeframe yet but it will be short [for the start of the season], for sure. We'll know the full extent a little later.”

What Régis Le Bris said about transfers after Sunderland’s draw with Sevilla

"It's clear that we need to reinforce the squad but it's always two points of view,” Le Bris said. “Now here in Portugal we are working on the players we have and on the other side we have a strong staff to work on the recruitment. Both are combining at the same time now. I'm really happy with the team spirit.

“My brain is always been the two parts of the club, coaching and recruitment! I think we are doing well. The market is always tough, we are not the only club who wants to reinforce the squad to have the most competitive squad for the Premier league. So we have to take time and rushing is not a good option. At the same time, we know we have to be ready [for the start of the season].”

