Sunderland and Portsmouth’s stunning 85,021 Wembley record remains intact
Sunderland and Portsmouth’s record-setting attendance remains in the EFL Trophy history books, despite the best efforts of Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle supporters.
Bolton and Plymouth competed in this year’s Papa John’s Trophy final on Sunday. 79,389 people at Wembley watched on as Bolton strolled to a 4-0 win over the Pilgrims.
The Trotters raced into a 2-0 lead with early strikes from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles before second-half strikes from Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones put the icing on the cake for Ian Evatt’s side. The win ended Bolton’s 34 year wait for silverware - but they wouldn’t break one EFL Trophy record.
Despite having the biggest crowd of any game in European football on Sunday afternoon, the recorded 79,389 attendance was still 5,632 short of the EFL Trophy’s all-time record attendance set by Sunderland and Portsmouth fans in 2019.
That day saw 85,021 fans watch an enthralling game as Pompey defeated the Black Cats on penalties.