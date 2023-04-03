Bolton and Plymouth competed in this year’s Papa John’s Trophy final on Sunday. 79,389 people at Wembley watched on as Bolton strolled to a 4-0 win over the Pilgrims.

The Trotters raced into a 2-0 lead with early strikes from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles before second-half strikes from Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones put the icing on the cake for Ian Evatt’s side. The win ended Bolton’s 34 year wait for silverware - but they wouldn’t break one EFL Trophy record.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Sunderland fans show their support ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Despite having the biggest crowd of any game in European football on Sunday afternoon, the recorded 79,389 attendance was still 5,632 short of the EFL Trophy’s all-time record attendance set by Sunderland and Portsmouth fans in 2019.