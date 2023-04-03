News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
14 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Sunderland and Portsmouth’s stunning 85,021 Wembley record remains intact

Sunderland and Portsmouth’s record-setting attendance remains in the EFL Trophy history books, despite the best efforts of Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle supporters.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read

Bolton and Plymouth competed in this year’s Papa John’s Trophy final on Sunday. 79,389 people at Wembley watched on as Bolton strolled to a 4-0 win over the Pilgrims.

Read More
41 brilliant fan photos from Sunderland and Portsmouth's 2019 Wembley weekend ah...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Trotters raced into a 2-0 lead with early strikes from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles before second-half strikes from Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones put the icing on the cake for Ian Evatt’s side. The win ended Bolton’s 34 year wait for silverware - but they wouldn’t break one EFL Trophy record.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Sunderland fans show their support ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Sunderland fans show their support ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Sunderland fans show their support ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Despite having the biggest crowd of any game in European football on Sunday afternoon, the recorded 79,389 attendance was still 5,632 short of the EFL Trophy’s all-time record attendance set by Sunderland and Portsmouth fans in 2019.

That day saw 85,021 fans watch an enthralling game as Pompey defeated the Black Cats on penalties.

SunderlandPortsmouthWembleyBolton WanderersPlymouth