16 brilliant Sunderland fan pictures from Stadium of Light open training session - photo gallery

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray led an open training session at the Stadium of Light on Monday morning, with youngsters enjoying their school holidays watching on.
The Sunderland squad, fresh from their well-earned point at Burnley on Friday night, were put through their paces ahead of a busy Easter schedule.
Scroll through our gallery of fan pictures from the training session.
1. Fun in the sun
The Sunderland squad, fresh from their well-earned point at Burnley on Friday night, were put through their paces ahead of a busy Easter schedule.
Sunderland host Hull City on Good Friday before making the trip to Cardiff City on Easter Monday. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Fans wait for autographs
The Sunderland squad, fresh from their well-earned point at Burnley on Friday night, were put through their paces ahead of a busy Easter schedule.
Sunderland host Hull City on Good Friday before making the trip to Cardiff City on Easter Monday. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Tony Mowbray meets fans
The Sunderland squad, fresh from their well-earned point at Burnley on Friday night, were put through their paces ahead of a busy Easter schedule.
Sunderland host Hull City on Good Friday before making the trip to Cardiff City on Easter Monday. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Sunderland fans meet their heroes
The Sunderland squad, fresh from their well-earned point at Burnley on Friday night, were put through their paces ahead of a busy Easter schedule.
Sunderland host Hull City on Good Friday before making the trip to Cardiff City on Easter Monday. Photo: Stu Norton