16 brilliant Sunderland fan pictures from Stadium of Light open training session - photo gallery

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray led an open training session at the Stadium of Light on Monday morning, with youngsters enjoying their school holidays watching on.

By Richard Mennear
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

The Sunderland squad, fresh from their well-earned point at Burnley on Friday night, were put through their paces ahead of a busy Easter schedule.

Sunderland host Hull City on Good Friday before making the trip to Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

Scroll through our gallery of fan pictures from the training session.

1. Fun in the sun

2. Fans wait for autographs

3. Tony Mowbray meets fans

4. Sunderland fans meet their heroes

