Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers 'target' drops huge transfer hint ahead of summer window
Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke has opened up on his future at the Premier League club.
van Hecke was named player of the season at Blackburn Rovers last season, where current Black Cats head coach Tony Mowbray was in charge, and was linked with a return to Ewood Park alongside Sunderland and Middlesbrough last January.
However, the central defender ended up staying at the Amex Stadium but has only managed three appearances for The Seagulls this season under Roberto De Zerbi in the Premier League.
The Dutchman is currently behind Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, and Levi Colwill at Brighton but has admitted that he could be “glued to the phone” when the summer window rolls around but has ruled out another loan move.
“Waiting another season will be difficult,” he told Voetbal International. “Ideally, I will become a regular at Brighton. My option will be exercised in May. Then I’ll be fixed for another year. Last summer they already wanted to break open my contract. Then we didn’t come to an agreement.
“For other clubs, it is now also becoming interesting because I will be relatively cheap to take over. It will probably be another transfer window in which I am glued to the phone. Renting (being loaned out) out is out of the question. That has happened twice, but then you are just acclimatised and you have to leave again. I’m done with that.”
Sunderland currently have Danny Batth and Dan Ballard as their regular starting centre-backs.