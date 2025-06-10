All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sunderland are interested in signing FC Nantes striker Matthis Abline, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been linked with a host of prospective transfer targets since winning promotion to the Premier League last month, and have already wrapped up a permanent deal for January loanee Enzo Le Fée, who secured his future on Wearside in a club record agreement earlier in the window.

But according to a fresh update from Sacha Taviolieri, Sunderland could look to enact another big money move with a swoop for Abline. As per the renowned reporter, the Black Cats are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old’s situation, as are Burnley and Brentford, with an asking price of around £16.9 million touted.

Abline is also understood to be on Marseille’s radar. The French side have reportedly submitted a concrete offer for his services, but are said to be unwilling to meet Nantes’ financial demands. And while the player himself is keen on a switch to the Stade Vélodrome, it is suggested that Marseille’s hesitation could open the door for a Premier League club to sign him instead. Indeed, Abline’s agents have supposedly sought out potential suitors in England, with Sunderland, Burnley, and Brentford monitoring developments.

Sunderland eye Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb

Elsewhere, Sunderland have also been credited with an interest in Manchester City starlet Oscar Bobb.

The attacker has endured an injury-hit campaign, and only managed four senior appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side in 2024/25 after suffering a fractured leg last August. But despite his lack of recent game time, On The Minute claim that the Black Cats, as well as Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, are all keen on prising the Norwegian away from the Etihad on a permanent deal this summer.

And while On The Minute are of the opinion that City would be reluctant to part company with Bobb, former scout Mick Brown has told fellow online outlet Football Insider that they would be willing to listen to loan offers for the 21-year-old.

He said: “Man City are looking to let Oscar Bobb go on loan. It would suit both them and him down to the ground, because he needs to be playing and Pep Guardiola is unlikely to use him in his first-team plans.

“After the injury he had, he has to prove to everybody that he is still capable at this level. He’s a very talented player, they rate him very highly, but that injury is a big concern. It’s difficult to come back from something like that, he has some proving to do, but he has to be playing regularly to do it.

“If you take him out of that Man City side and put him in another Premier League team, it will show where he’s at so that’s what they want to do. There are a few clubs who are interested in it, so we’ll see what happens.”