Done Deal!

Sunderland have completed their sixth signing of the summer with striker Nathan Broadhead joining on a season-long loan deal from Everton.

Broadhead said: “It’s been a mad 48 hours from being on the bench for Everton to arriving in Sunderland, but I’m so happy to be here.

“I’ve had a good pre-season, training and playing for the first team and travelling with them to America, and I’m sure that will help me hit the ground running.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played in front of fans due to the pandemic and Sunderland is a massive club, so I can’t wait to get out there.”

Lee Johnson added: “Whenever we bring a player in, we do so because we believe they will make us stronger and that’s absolutely the case with Nathan.

“It’s a coup because he’s had top level offers in Europe, and Championship offers as well, at what is a key stage of his career. He has the experience, technique and speed, and he just needs the vehicle to put that together.