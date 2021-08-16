Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Nathan Broadhead signs loan deal from Everton as Cats complete sixth summer signing
Sunderland have completed their sixth signing of the summer following the arrival of striker Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan deal from Everton.
The 23-year-old is eligible to start tomorrow night’s game at Burton Albion, when Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to make it four consecutive wins to start the 2021/22 campaign.
Another new signing Frederick Alves could also make his debut after arriving on loan from West Ham last week.
Here’s the latest news, analysis, transfer talk and more from the Stadium of Light.
Last updated: Monday, 16 August, 2021, 14:53
- Sunderland beat MK Dons 2-1 last weekend with goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton.
- The Black Cats will now face Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday (7:45 kick-off).
- Sunderland have completed the signing of Everton striker Nathan Broadhead on loan.
Under-23s in action tonight
Sunderland Under-23s will open their 2021/22 campaign this evening when they host Fulham at the Stadium of Light.
Tickets, which are available via the club’s e-ticketing platform only, are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.
You can find more details by visiting the club’s website.
Broadhead available for tomorrow
Sunderland have confirmed Nathan Broadhead is eligible for tomorrow’s game at Burton.
Broadhead Announced!
Done Deal!
Sunderland have completed their sixth signing of the summer with striker Nathan Broadhead joining on a season-long loan deal from Everton.
Broadhead said: “It’s been a mad 48 hours from being on the bench for Everton to arriving in Sunderland, but I’m so happy to be here.
“I’ve had a good pre-season, training and playing for the first team and travelling with them to America, and I’m sure that will help me hit the ground running.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve played in front of fans due to the pandemic and Sunderland is a massive club, so I can’t wait to get out there.”
Lee Johnson added: “Whenever we bring a player in, we do so because we believe they will make us stronger and that’s absolutely the case with Nathan.
“It’s a coup because he’s had top level offers in Europe, and Championship offers as well, at what is a key stage of his career. He has the experience, technique and speed, and he just needs the vehicle to put that together.
“We believe that Sunderland is the perfect opportunity, as he will have the team, supply and service, and a PL environment around him, so it is a really good match.”
Everton jump the gun
Looks like Everton have jumped the gun to announce Nathan Broadhead’s loan move to Sunderland.
A story saying the striker had completed his move was put on the Everton site this morning but has since been taken down.
Usually when a transfer is agreed, the two clubs will set a time for the deal to be announced.
Good to hear from Embo
We spoke to Elliot Embleton after Saturday’s win at MK Dons to ask about his loan spell at Blackpool, transfer speculation, his relationship with Lee Johnson and the Sunderland away fans.
Read the full piece HERE
Team news for Burton
Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and is expected to be assessed against Burton.
Carl Winchester and Elliot Embleton played against MK Dons despite picking up minor knocks against Wigan Athletic.
New signing Frederick Alves could be in line to make Lee Johnson’s squad for the first time following his loan move from West Ham United.
Sunderland closing in on signing number six
Here’s some good news to start your week.
Sunderland are hoping to seal a loan deal for Everton striker Nathan Broadhead.
The Black Cats have been searching for competition in forward areas and identified the 23-year-old as a target earlier this summer.
Ross Stewart has made a superb start to the campaign, but Charlie Wyke’s departure for Wigan Athletic left Sunderland needing depth up front.
Will Grigg’s future also remains uncertain, with Lee Johnson suggesting last week that the striker could yet leave before the end of the window.
Read more HERE
Transfer talk from around League One
Some of Sunderland’s League One rivals are reportedly lining up some more deals.
Sunderland’s potential promotion rivals eye £750k deal
Ipswich Town are set to sign Cameron Burgess from Accrington Stanley.
That’s according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.
The 25-year-old looks set to leave Accrington Stanley and join League One rivals Ipswich Town in a deal worth £750,000.
The centre-back began his career with Fulham but has featured for all of Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic, Bury, Scunthorpe United and Salford City.
The player joined Accrington in the summer of 2020 but now looks set for a move to Paul Cook’s title challengers.
Portsmouth eye deal for Arsenal man
Portsmouth are among several clubs monitoring the situation of Miguel Azeez.
However, a loan move to Championship is also on the table.
Pompey are said to have been watching Azeez ahead of a potential summer loan move, despite the fact they’ve already brought in four midfielders this window.
Danny Cowley’s side will face competition for 18-year-old midfielder
Reports suggest that Pompey are far from the only club interested with several other clubs monitoring Azeez’s situation