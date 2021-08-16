The midfielder’s neat finish against MK Dons just after half-time gave the Black Cats a two-goal cushion, before the side hung onto a 2-1 win at Stadium MK.

Embleton has started both League One fixtures for Sunderland this season after spending the second half of the last campaign on loan at Blackpool, where he helped the Tangerines win promotion from the third tier.

When asked how the spell at Bloomfield Road improved him as a player, Embleton replied: “Obviously getting the games back to back, constant games.

Elliot Embleton scores against. MK Dons FC.

“I grew as a player and as a person as well, assisting, I got a few goals as well and it obviously ended up with promotion so that helped a lot for me.”

It’s been reported that Blackpool are interested in re-signing Embleton this summer, yet the 22-year-old appears to be living the dream at his boyhood club.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson said last week that he and Embleton 'didn't get off to a great start,’ yet the midfielder says that is in the past.

" I’ve been here since I was seven so why wouldn’t I want to play for my club and I’m enjoying it,” said Embleton when Blackpool’s reported interest was mentioned.

On his relationship with Johnson, the midfielder added: “We’ve had conversations and all that’s behind us and we can look forward now and hopefully get promoted this year.

“He just said I’ll have the chance to show what I can do and carry on from last season and I think I’ve done that.

“It’s a massive confidence boost coming back from last season, the confidence is high and I’ve just brought it back into this season. Hopefully I keep playing and performing.”

Embleton has started Sunderland’s first two matches in the number 10 role but can also operate in other areas which will prove useful later in the campaign.

“I enjoy it,” replied Embleton when asked about his advanced midfield position. “As long as I’m playing I don’t mind playing anywhere, a little bit deeper or in an eight role.

“I don’t mind out wide as well coming in from wide so as long as I’m playing I’m happy.”

Embleton was certainly delighted when he realised his goal against MK Dons was onside, as the midfielder rushed over to the Sunderland fans to celebrate with his team-mates.

The 3,000-strong away crowd certainly lifted the team at Stadium MK, and Embleton wants to repay their support by helping the club win promotion this season.

“I’ve been here, like I said, since I was seven and to score in front of them means the world,” Embleton added.

“I don’t know how many were here but it was packed and showed how big the club is.

“We have big aspirations as a club, a massive club, and we are definitely striving to get better and get up the league.”

