Sunderland eye loan swoop for Everton striker Nathan Broadhead

The Black Cats have been searching for competition in forward areas and identified the 23-year-old as a target earlier this summer.

Ross Stewart has made a superb start to the campaign, but Charlie Wyke's departure for Wigan Athletic left Sunderland needing depth up front.

Will Grigg's future also remains uncertain, with Lee Johnson suggesting last week that the striker could yet leave before the end of the window.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker is understood to be keen on a move that would take him closer to family in the Midlands.

Broadhead plays primarily as a central striker, but would add versatilty to the squad as he can also operate in the wide areas.

The Welsh U21 international has made two appearances for Everton, making his Premier League debut for Everton in April of this year.

He does have some League One experience, having made 22 appearances for Burton Albion in the 2019/20 season, where he scored three goals primarily from the wing.

Everton striker Nathan Broadhead

He had a hugely productive campaign at U23 level last season, scoring 11 goals and adding three assists in 18 appearances.

If the deal, first reported by The Unholy Trinity Podcast, is concluded Broadhead would become Sunderland's third loan addition of the summer, and their sixth in total.

They have made significant inroads over the last week, but will still be searching for at least one more addition.

Full-backs remain a priority, with Johnson saying after he 2-1 win over MK Dons: "We still could do with a couple more, and I'd have liked to have had a right back on the bench today, or even starting.

"We've signed Frederik of course which is really good for us.

"It's credit to the lads

"Winch has had to play out of position again, even Pritch has come on for ten minutes in the ten role and then I've had to move him out to the left wing.

"Dan Neil again has had to go into left wing-back.