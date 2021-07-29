LiveSunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Lee Johnson eyes more signings as Cats pull out of deal for Liverpool left-back
Sunderland welcome Hull City to the Stadium of Light tonight as they step up their preparations for the 2021-22 League One campaign.
It’s the final game of pre-season for Lee Johnson’s men before they host Wigan Athletic on the league’s opening day in eight days time.
And while the Black Cats squad build their fitness and sharpness ahead of facing the Latics, Johnson and his recruitment team continue to work tirelessly in the background.
Johnson and co are still on the lookout for new signings – with defensive reinforcements top of their wanted list – as they look to achieve their ultimate goal of promotion to the Championship.
Our Echo team will be bringing you all the latest news, gossip, reaction and analysis from the Stadium of Light as it breaks across the day:
Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP (July 30)
Last updated: Friday, 30 July, 2021, 14:14
- Sunderland face Hull City in their final pre-season clash tonight at the Stadium of Light (7pm kick-off)
- Black Cats defender Ollie Young has penned a new deal on Wearside
- Sunderland have pulled out of a deal to sign Liverpool’s Tony Gallacher
Thanks for joining us today
We’re signing off from today’s blog but will be back very soon with our live matchday blog for Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Hull.
You can find all the build-up, action and reaction on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
24 years ago today
Latest Jordan Jones reports
Elsewhere in League One, former Sunderland winger Jordan Jones has been linked with a handful of clubs but won’t be moving to Ipswich, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.
Jones has two years left on his contract at Rangers following a loan spell on Wearside last season and has also been linked with a move to Wigan.
Ipswich were also said to be tracking Jones, yet reports from East Anglia claim the Tractor Boys are pursuing other targets, including former playmaker Bersant Celina from French side Dijon.
Sunderland were linked with St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann earlier this summer.
Saints’ boss Callum Davidson says there has only been ‘slight interest’ in some of his in-demand players, but nothing that would seriously test their resolve.
St Johnstone reportedly value McCann at around £2million.
In stores soon
Safe to say they aren’t done yet...
The were some significant stories yesterday
There were some significant developments on Wearside yesterday.
However, Lee Johnson is still waiting on contract news from Denver Hume but has provided an update on the Academy of Light product.
The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to the Latics.
Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds:
Sunderland’s rivals in League One eyeing deal for Tottenham starlet
MK Dons are looking to take Tottenham Hotspur teenager Troy Parrott on loan for the 2021-22 season.
That’s according to a report from national newspaper the Daily Telegraph.
The 19-year-old striker spent the last season on loan at Championship outfit Millwall and Ipswich Town in League One from January onwards.
However, the Republic of Ireland international struggled for form at both clubs despite breaking through into Stephen Kenny’s squad on the international stage.
Parrott has returned to Tottenham this summer and has been training with Nuno Espirito Santo’s senior squad ahead of the new campaign.
But 6 ft 1 in attacker looks set to spend another season out on loan to aid his development with MK Dons interested in a deal for the youngster.
It is thought that the League One club are still interested in Sunderland’s Will Grigg, who spent the back end of last season on loan at Stadium: MK netting eight goals in 20 league appearances.
Should MK Dons’ pursuit of Parrott prove successful that would likely signal an end to the club’s interest in Grigg.
Indeed, the 30-year-old Northern Ireland striker was also linked with a return to Wigan Athletic, a club where he four seasons between 2015 and 2019, winning promotion to the Championship twice as champions in the process.
However, the Latics have signed former Black Cats striker Charlie Wyke and ex-Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys, meaning that potential suitors for Grigg are dwindling.
Potential full-back deal is off
Sunderland’s move for Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher is off – according to reports.
It was suggested earlier this week that the Black Cats were closing in on the Scottish left-back in what would have been a significant addition, given Sunderland have played much of pre-season without a senior player in that position.
But the Daily Mail now claim that the move is off after the Wearsiders pulled out of talks.
Their report suggests that Liverpool were set sanction a free transfer move to Sunderland, with a sell-on clause inserted into the deal.
It now seems, however, that the League One side have opted against the deal and will instead pursue other targets.
Speaking on Tuesday, after reports that a deal for Gallacher was imminent surfaced, head coach Lee Johnson said that he was simply one of a number of options that the club were considering.
“I’ve seen the media reports, we know of him [Gallacher],” he said.
“He’s a player on a list of ten or twelve options.
“We always want two for every position, and the plan is always to go in with probably 20 senior players and maybe four of the better younger ones to supplement that.
“It’s a long season and we saw how much those injuries affected us.
“We’re in the market, and we’ll see what happens.
“Sometimes these things can take a week, two weeks, sometimes they drop in a day.
“We’re certainly in the mix for a few and depending on what has happened behind the scenes today, we’ll see.
“Watch this space.”
Sunderland defender signs new deal
Lee Johnson says Sunderland have a ‘structured plan’ in place for Oliver Younger’s development – after the youngster penned a new contract at the Stadium of Light.
The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from Burnley last summer and quickly impressed in the under-23 set-up.
Younger was handed a first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy game at Fleetwood Town before going on to appear in the League One win over Rochdale earlier this year.
He then helped the under-23 side to the Premier League 2 play-off final and netted in the semi-final win over Stoke City.
And having been part of the senior side during their pre-season preparations, the central defender has agreed a new one-year deal with a club option.
Now, head coach Johnson plans to continue monitoring Younger in and around the first-team environment.
“Ollie has continually progressed and we felt a new a contract was the appropriate next step to take in his development,” he said.
“This creates an opportunity for Ollie and we will continue to assess his progression in a first-team environment with structured plan for him moving forward.”
Younger, meanwhile, is targeting further senior opportunities after putting pen to paper.
“I’m delighted to have signed a new deal at the club,” he said.
“I felt like I had a good 2020-21 season, but I want to continue developing and I’ll keep my head down and continue to work hard.
“I’ve enjoyed pre-season, playing for the first team and in front of crowds, and hopefully I can earn more opportunities throughout the upcoming season.”