Lee Johnson gives update on Denver Hume contract talks and the transfer latest at Sunderland

The young left back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally ptimistic that an agreement will be reached.

However, a final resolution has not been forthcoming and the Black Cats head coach is acutely aware of the need to recruit should the youngster depart.

Johnson believes it vital that the situation is resolved before Wigan Athletic visit the Stadium of Light.

Denver Hume is currently out of contract

That date is significant as players continued to be paid by clubs for around a month after their deals initially expire.

"Denver is still injured and hasn't signed a contract, simple as that," Johnson said.

"I think it's got to be resolved, one way or another.

"It's restrictive to us if he's not going to sign, and it's not ideal if he is going to sign.

"I've said before that I see Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady as signings and Denver is in the same bracket.

"It's Denver or another.

"We need to make sure we resolve that and I expect it to be resolved over the next ten days.

"For me the deadline is seventh of August, simple as that."

Speaking after the 0-0 draw with Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night, Johnson said that young Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher is a player of interest as they look to recruit in the left-back position.

He would not be drawn on claims that a deal was imminent, but said he was optimistic of further arrivals soon.

"I've seen the media reports, we know of him," he said.

"He's a player on a list of ten or twelve options.

"We always want two for every position, and the plan is always to go in with probably 20 senior players and maybe four of the better younger ones to supplement that.

"It's a long season and we saw how much those injuries affected us.

"We're in the market, and we'll see what happens.

"Sometimes these things can take a week, two weeks, sometimes they drop in a day.

"We're certainly in the mix for a few and depending on what has happened behind the scenes today, we'll see.