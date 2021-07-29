The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from Burnley last summer and quickly impressed in the under-23 set-up.

Younger was handed a first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy game at Fleetwood Town before going on to appear in the League One win over Rochdale earlier this year.

He then helped the under-23 side to the Premier League 2 play-off final and netted in the semi-final win over Stoke City.

Lee Johnson reveals Sunderland's plans for Oliver Younger as defender agrees new contract

And having been part of the senior side during their pre-season preparations, the central defender has agreed a new one-year deal with a club option.

Now, head coach Johnson plans to continue monitoring Younger in and around the first-team environment.

"Ollie has continually progressed and we felt a new a contract was the appropriate next step to take in his development,” he said.

"This creates an opportunity for Ollie and we will continue to assess his progression in a first-team environment with structured plan for him moving forward.”

Younger, meanwhile, is targeting further senior opportunities after putting pen to paper.

"I’m delighted to have signed a new deal at the club,” he said.

"I felt like I had a good 2020-21 season, but I want to continue developing and I’ll keep my head down and continue to work hard.

"I’ve enjoyed pre-season, playing for the first team and in front of crowds, and hopefully I can earn more opportunities throughout the upcoming season.”

