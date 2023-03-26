News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Leicester City to offer swap deal for £10m-rated Anthony Patterson

Leicester City could be set to offer a swap deal for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, according to reports.

By James Copley
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The young keeper is currently with England’s U21s squad under Lee Carsley and was named on the bench as the Young Lions defeated their French counterparts 4-0 last night.

After being given the number one jersey in the summer, Patterson, 22, has started all 38 league games in the Championship this season, including the draw against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light a week ago.

Patterson was loaned to National League Notts County last campaign but was recalled by Alex Neil and claimed his place as first choice for the rest of the season.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Patterson started in both of Sunderland’s League One play-off semi-final games against Sheffield Wednesday and retained his place at Wembley in the final against Wycombe Wanderers

Patterson is also the subject of interest from Premier League clubs with the stopper being eyed by Wolves and Leicester City for a fee in the region of £10million.

However, fresh reports this weekend by The Sun have suggested that Patterson could be part of a swap deal for Leicester City goalkeeper Iversen, who Sunderland were previously linked with under former head coach Alex Neil last summer.

The report also states that Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is willing to let Iversen leave the club if the two clubs can sort out valuations and agree a deal for Patterson.

The Sun claim that Iversen’s Premier League wages could be a “big hurdle” with Sunderland working on a much “tighter budget.”

