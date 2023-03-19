Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Kristjaan Speakman 'linked' with League One forward
Sunderland have been ‘linked’ with a forward following yesterday’s draw against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon. After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead six minutes after the restart when Alfie Doughty’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland reacted well, though, with Mowbray using all five of his available substitutes. One of those subs then won a penalty as Amad was fouled in the Luton box, before converting from the spot to the delight of Black Cats supporters.
However, following the game, Sunderland’s transfer chiefs Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey were linked with a deal for Lincoln City striker Ben House.
A report from The Real EFL claims that the Black Cats are one of a number of clubs monitoring the forward, who has scored eight goals this season in the league.
The 23-year-old joined The Imps in January last year but struggled to break into Michael Appleton’s side. Fast forward to this season, though, and new manager Mark Kennedy has put his faith in House a central striker.
The Black Cats will be in the market for a striker or two in the summer with the struggling Joe Gelhardt due to return to Leeds United, leaving only Ross Stewart who is recovering from a serious long-term injury.
Tony Mowbray’s men are next in action against runaway league leaders Burnley on Friday, March 31 in the Championship at Turf Moor following the international break.