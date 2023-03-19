News you can trust since 1873
39 photos of Sunderland fans and passionate Tony Mowbray as 37,579 watch Luton Town draw - gallery

Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance at the Stadium of Light to capture the action.

By James Copley
Published 19th Mar 2023, 08:24 GMT

After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead six minutes after the restart when Alfie Doughty’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. Sunderland reacted well, though, with Mowbray using all five of his available substitutes.

One of those subs then won a penalty as Amad was fouled in the Luton box, before converting from the spot. Here, though, we take a look at the best snaps throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at the Stadium of Light after Amad Diallo's equaliser from the penalty spot.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at the Stadium of Light after Amad Diallo's equaliser from the penalty spot. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

