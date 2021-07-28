And the club still has much work to do in the summer market.

The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to the Latics.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen O'Donnell of Scotland vies with Magomed Ozdoev of Russia during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Black Cats targeting Scottish international full-back

Sunderland are ‘ready to make a move’ for Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell, according to reports

It has been said that Black Cats feel as though they could get the player in this summer for less than £500,000.

O’Donnell, 29, currently has two years left on his contract with the men from Fir Park having joined them in 2020 from Kilmarnock.

Sunderland’s rivals in League One set to sign former loanee

Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Jordan Jones from Rangers this summer after Steven Gerrard gave the winger’s exit the green-light.

That’s according to a report from Football League World.

Jones made 21 appearances for the Black Cats in League One last season and scored three goals, most notably against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland are said to have shown interest in Jones but it appears the Tractor Boys are set to win the race for his signature.

The move to Portman Road is said to be another loan move similar to the agreement reached between Rangers and Sunderland last January.

The 26-year-old attacker will become Paul Cook’s 10th summer signing during a productive transfer window.

George Edmundson recently became Ipswich’s ninth signing of the summer.

Town paid a significant undisclosed fee for the 23-year-old centre-back.

Edmunson, who signed from Rangers, spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County in the Championship but has now signed a four-year contract with the League One club.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.