The Black Cats have now played games against Tranmere Rovers, Spennymoor Town, York City and Harrogate Town so far this summer with a final warm-up against Hull City to come before the season starts.

The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland attacking midfielder Elliot Embleton

Joey Barton’s return to Bristol Rovers dugout revealed

Former Fleetwood Town and Newcastle United man Joey Barton is taking leave from Bristol Rovers with his family in the wake of his court appearance on Monday.

However, Clint Hill has revealed Joey Barton could be back in the Bristol Rovers dugout for Saturday's friendly against Oxford United.

"He might be (back for Saturday)," Hill said. "I think he might be, which is good. Hopefully towards the end of the week."

Hill was asked if the situation surrounding Barton’s off-field troubles had impacted the club.

"Listen, is it nice? No, of course it isn’t nice," he replied.

"But as a group, we spoke to them before the game and I said I can’t fault their application, attitude and desire since they’ve come into this building for pre-season.

"I expected the same when they went out there today, and to be fair every one of them did.

"We’re ready to go. We’re professionals, we do a job and that’s what we’re paid to do. We’ve got to ignore the noise and only concentrate on what’s going on in the dressing room.

"As long as we stay together, we’ll be OK."

The latest transfer talk surrounding Sunderland and League One rivals

Sunderland are on the verge of concluding a loan deal for Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)

Former Manchester United man Aidan Barlow will undergo a medical at Doncaster Rovers today ahead of signing a contract with the club. (Doncaster Free Press)

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson set to sign for League Two side Exeter City on loan. (Yorkshire Live)

Burton Albion have signed defender Ryan Leak on a free transfer. (Various)

West Brom striker Callum Morton has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan. The forward spent last season on loan at Lincoln City. (Various)

Blackpool have ‘not yet’ made an improved offer for ex-loanee and Sunderland attacking midfielder Elliot Embleton. The Academy of Light graduate spent last season on loan with the Tangerines and won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs (Alan Nixon – The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday have secured the loan signings of goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley and attacker Lewis Wing from Middlesbrough as their squad begins to take shape. (Various)

