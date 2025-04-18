Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have confirmed their place in the Championship play-offs

Régis Le Bris has been conducting extensive research into play-off football and says Sunderland have the perfect opportunity to prepare better than they did two years ago.

Sunderland produced a superb end to the season to qualify for the top six with a famous win at Preston North End and almost made it all the way to Wembley, but were undone by Luton Town with their squad heavily impacted by injury and particularly in defensive areas. Le Bris says doing everything he can to avoid that scenario being repeated is behind his current policy to rotate the team from game to game, which has led to some indifferent performance.

Le Bris has been speaking to people both inside and outside of the club with knowledge not just of that particular play-off campaign but the unique nature of end-of-season football.

"The last play-off campaign two years ago, there was a lack of defenders available - it wasn't possible to manage the squad at the moment," Le Bris said.

"Now, we have this different opportunity. We might have some problems with injuries but if we do it will be bad luck, not because we had to rush the process with any of the players. Now we have this option and it's very important for us here to be calm, quiet, well organised, and support the squad.

"It's a new experience for me [the play-offs] so I talked with many people about this period and how we can manage properly this situation," he added.

"What is really important is the end of the season. We can't change our position in the table right now but we can build the best shape possible. This is our main purpose and what we can control, we will do properly. What we can't control, we ignore. I've spoken to the players, people around the team, other players who have been successful in play-off campaigns. I've spoken to a lot of people to find the best way to prepare the team."

The Sunderland head coach has been studying the play-offs from those that have played in them and says he is gaining a good idea of what the games will look and feel like.

"I spoke to a lot of players who have played in these games," Le Bris said.

"It was clear that it's often about a mistake, it's not easy to create many chances from open play. It's hard to play with freedom, the games are always tight and tense. The intensity is very high and often, mistakes make the difference."

Sunderland could confirm their fourth-place finish when they face Bristol City today, which would give them the advantage of knowing when they will play next month as they bid to return to the Premier League.

