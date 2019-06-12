Max Stryjek sends heartfelt thanks to Sunderland as he departs the Stadium of Light

Max Stryjek has sent a message of thanks to Sunderland – as the goalkeeper prepares to depart the Stadium of Light.

Stryjek was announced as one of seven players set to depart the Black Cats yesterday – joining Adam Matthews, Robbin Ruiter and Luke Molyneux on the club’s released list.

And while the Polish stopper’s departure came as a surprise to many, the 22-year-old had made no secret of his desire to secure more first-team football – which seemed near-impossible on Wearside given the impressive form of Jon McLaughlin.

Indeed, the youngster spent much of last season out on loan and in the under-23 as his desire for senior action was left unfulfilled. 

But having departed the club, Stryjek was keen to send his thanks to all at the Stadium of Light after a six-year stint.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the Warsaw-born ‘keeper offered his thanks to the Sunderland fanbase – as well as goalkeeping coach Mark Prudhoe.

“I would like to take a moment to say thank you for over 6 years in @SunderlandAFC,” he said.

“I want to especially give thanks to Mark Pruds who was not just a goalkeeper coach but also a good friend.

“Thanks to all the staff and people who were supporting me. I wish everyone all the best.”

Stryjek will now search for a new club – and will be able to offer a host of senior experience after taking in loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Boston United and Eastleigh.