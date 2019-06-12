Sunderland have released their summer retained list with four big names leaving the Stadium of Light.

Adam Matthews, Robin Ruiter, Max Stryjek and Luke Molyneux are free to depart Wearside, leaving Jack Ross without a second and third choice goalkeeper – a fact which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Black Cats supporters.

Many beleive Poland youth international stopper Stryjek deserved a chance to shine after a decent spell on loan at chairman Stewart Donald’s former club Eastleigh in the National League.

Others were v see 21-year-old Bishop Auckland-born winger Molyneux leave the club whilst a few were left scratching their heads at why defender Glenn Loovens had been kept on by Sunderland. Here’s how you reacted to the news:

@Squealer66: “Molyneaux was a shock. It will be interesting to see what Embleton does, but as expected I think.”

@_wisemensay: “Stryjek? Why?”

@JoeDB_: “Always felt Stryjek deserved a chance.”

@MxgicMatthews: “Surprised to see Stryjek go mind...”

@DanielJenks89: “Stryjek should have been given the opportunity to challenge McLaughlin for the number one jersey.”

@JoeGorman_: “Don't see owt wrong with that like would of like Stryjek to stay but best of luck to him.”

@nrbmbr: “Surprised by Stryjek.”

@Safcuniverse: “Gutted to see Matthews leave and Molyneux, nevertheless reasonable happy.”

@richy_choc: “Surprised at Max leaving.”

@Christianfors23: “Gutted stryjek has never had a look in. Gutting. #safc”

@cockneymakem187: “Can someone explain why we’re letting Stryjek go and keeping Loovens.”

@kevindefty1: “Surprised Loovens is on retained list.”

@Ajwallaceoct79: “Thank god for Matthews leaving. Happy with that.”