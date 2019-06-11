Sunderland have announced their retained list – with Adam Matthews among those to depart.
Sunderland have announced their retained list with confirmation that Adam Matthews, Luke Molyneux, Max Stryjek and Robbin Ruiter will all leave the club.
Molyneux and Ruiter had already confirmed their departures on social media, with the winger in line to join Hartlepool United. He had a loan spell at the Super 6 Stadium last season.
Max Stryjek had said he was open to staying on Wearside but had expressed a desire to play more games, and he will now have to find a new club.
Under-23 players Max Johnstone, Connor Shields and Alex Storey will also depart this summer.
A Sunderland AFC spokesman said: “SAFC would like to wish each of the players leaving the club the very best for the future.”
Players aged over 24 as of 30 June 2019 who have been retained:
Jack Baldwin
Lee Cattermole
Tom Flanagan
Will Grigg
George Honeyman
Reece James
Grant Leadbitter
Glenn Loovens
Donald Love
Chris Maguire
Aiden McGeady
Dylan McGeouch
Jon McLaughlin
Luke O’Nien
Bryan Oviedo
Alim Ozturk
Max Power
Duncan Watmore
Charlie Wyke
Players aged under 24 as of 30 June 2019 who have been retained or have a contract offer pending:
Jack Bainbridge
Lee Connelly
Jack Connolly
Jack Diamond
Elliot Embleton
Owen Gamble
Lynden Gooch
Jake Hackett
Denver Hume
Jordan Hunter
Benji Kimpioka
Bali Mumba
Ethan Robson
Brandon Taylor
Jacob Young