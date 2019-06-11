Sunderland have announced their retained list – with Adam Matthews among those to depart.

Sunderland have announced their retained list with confirmation that Adam Matthews, Luke Molyneux, Max Stryjek and Robbin Ruiter will all leave the club.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

Molyneux and Ruiter had already confirmed their departures on social media, with the winger in line to join Hartlepool United. He had a loan spell at the Super 6 Stadium last season.

Max Stryjek had said he was open to staying on Wearside but had expressed a desire to play more games, and he will now have to find a new club.

Under-23 players Max Johnstone, Connor Shields and Alex Storey will also depart this summer.

A Sunderland AFC spokesman said: “SAFC would like to wish each of the players leaving the club the very best for the future.”

Players aged over 24 as of 30 June 2019 who have been retained:

Jack Baldwin

Lee Cattermole

Tom Flanagan

Will Grigg

George Honeyman

Reece James

Grant Leadbitter

Glenn Loovens

Donald Love

Chris Maguire

Aiden McGeady

Dylan McGeouch

Jon McLaughlin

Luke O’Nien

Bryan Oviedo

Alim Ozturk

Max Power

Duncan Watmore

Charlie Wyke

Players aged under 24 as of 30 June 2019 who have been retained or have a contract offer pending:

Jack Bainbridge

Lee Connelly

Jack Connolly

Jack Diamond

Elliot Embleton

Owen Gamble

Lynden Gooch

Jake Hackett

Denver Hume

Jordan Hunter

Benji Kimpioka

Bali Mumba

Ethan Robson

Brandon Taylor

Jacob Young