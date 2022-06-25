Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football Insider claimed the Black Cats, along with Championship rivals Preston and Huddersfield, had set their sights on signing Morrison, with the 29-year-old’s contract at Derby set to expire at the end of June.

Yet according to YorkshireLive, ‘reports linking Morrison with a move to Huddersfield have no substance,’ with the player not on manager Carlos Corberan's radar.

Asamoah Gyan sends message to Sunderland fans

Ravel Morrison's contract at Derby is set to expire this summer. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Away from the transfer window, former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan is working towards his coaching badges.

The 36-year-old is undertaking his UEFA B licence at the Wales Football Association and hasn’t forgotten his time on Wearside.

While sending a message to Arizona-based coach and Sunderland fan Ged Quinn on social media, Gyan said :"Say hi to the Sunderland fans, I miss them and I guess that's life. Hopefully I will see you guys in the future.”

Coventry could lose key man

Finally, Coventry could lose one of their key players ahead of their Championship opener against Sunderland next month.

According to The Sun, Premier League side Fulham are pushing to sign midfielder Gustavo Hamer from the Sky Blues, with claims a bid has already been submitted.

The 25-year-old made 39 Championship appearances for Coventry last season, scoring three goals and providing ten assists.