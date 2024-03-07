Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland interim head coach Mike Dodds has delivered a classy message to Southampton striker Ross Stewart after his recent injury woes.

Stewart, who worked with Dodds during his time at Sunderland, joined Southampton from the Black Cats for a fee of around £10 million when dealing with an Achilles tendon injury.

Since joining the club, the Scottish striker has made two substitute appearances for the Saints but has been sidelined since November. Recently, Saints boss Russell Martin confirmed that the 27-year-old's season is all but over, having played less than a half of football since his summer move.

"I have a lot of love and respect for Ross Stewart," Dodds said when asked about the deal to take Stewart to Southampton from Sunderland and the player's recent injury issues.

"Not only was he a good footballer for this football club but he is a great lad. He turned up every day with a smile on his face. He worked really, really hard. I'll be honest, I am absolutely gutted and devastated for him."

Stewart spent two full seasons at Sunderland after arriving on Wearside from SPL side Ross County in January 2021. Stewart started all 46 league games and three play-off fixtures as Sunderland won promotion from League One during the 2021-22 season.

"If he is listening to this, and I say this respectfully, I am not gutted or devastated that he is not available this weekend," Dodds added. "I know how much he will be hurting right now. He wants to play football and I know he has had a year or so of being out and not being in a great place.

"So I do really wish him all the best and I hope he is back on the grass playing as soon as possible, just not this weekend, but I have nothing but good things to say about Ross.