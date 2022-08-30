Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halford, now 37 years old, spent two years on Wearside having been signed for the Black Cats by Roy Keane in 2007 for a reported fee of around £2.5million. But he managed just nine appearances at the Stadium of Light before joining Wolves in 2009.

And while he struggled for game time at Sunderland, Halford has gone on to rack up over 500 career appearances for clubs such as Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.

But now, Halford has completed a shock switch to Isthmian League North division side Hashtag United, who play in the eighth tier of English football and were founded by YouTuber Spencer Brown in 2016.

SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Greg Halford of Southend United celebrates his team's third goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Southend United and Grimsby Town at Roots Hall on December 15, 2020 in Southend, England. A limited number of fans are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club also recently received investment from Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, who is a majority shareholder at Hashtag United.