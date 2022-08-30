Sunderland AFC news: Ex-£2.5m Cats, Cardiff City and Birmingham City defender makes non-league switch
Former Sunderland man Greg Halford has found himself a new club.
Halford, now 37 years old, spent two years on Wearside having been signed for the Black Cats by Roy Keane in 2007 for a reported fee of around £2.5million. But he managed just nine appearances at the Stadium of Light before joining Wolves in 2009.
And while he struggled for game time at Sunderland, Halford has gone on to rack up over 500 career appearances for clubs such as Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
But now, Halford has completed a shock switch to Isthmian League North division side Hashtag United, who play in the eighth tier of English football and were founded by YouTuber Spencer Brown in 2016.
The club also recently received investment from Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, who is a majority shareholder at Hashtag United.
Halford was handed an immediate debut for the Pitsea-based side in Saturday’s encounter with Stowmarket Town, with the defender providing an assist in a 1-1 draw.