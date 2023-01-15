The non-league side took on Southend away from home in the FA Trophy yesterday, with former Sunderland youth teamer Almond starting for Darlington.

However, the defender was taken off in the second half and rushed to hospital with a suspected concussion, which was later diagnosed as a bleed on the brain.

“Defender Paddy Almond came off in the second half of today's game and was rushed to hospital with suspected concussion.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Sunderland player Patrick Almond in action during the Papa John's Trophy between Sunderland and Manchester United U21 at Stadium of Light on October 13, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“We understand that Paddy will have a brain scan tonight as a precaution. Everybody would like to wish Paddy a speedy recovery.”

Later, Darlington added: “After a brain scan at Southend Hospital, Paddy has been diagnosed with a bleed on the brain, and is currently being transferred to a specialist London hospital for further treatment.

“Paddy is in our thoughts, and we continue to wish him a speedy recovery.”

The former Sunderland youngster was involved in a serious road traffic collision back in June as a rear passenger in a car in Manchester. The defender was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but thankfully pulled through to make a full recovery.

Almond returned to the pitch for the first time since the crash late last year. The ex-Blyth Spartans loanee returned for Shildon AFC in the Northern Premier League Division One East before moving on to Darlington.

Almond, 20, is a product of Sunderland's academy system and joined the club when he was just 11, cementing himself as a regular starter in the club’s youth teams.

The defender was in and around Sunderland’s first team for the Papa John’s Trophy and was an unused first-team substitute for the games against Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City.

After being an unused substitute the week before in the same competition, Almond made his senior professional debut in the Papa John’s Trophy in the 2-1 win over Manchester United under-23s at the Stadium of Light.

