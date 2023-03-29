Sunderland AFC news: Everything Tony Mowbray had to say on Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard ahead of Burnley
Sunderland face Burnley in the Championship on Friday with head coach Tony Mowbray set to face questions ahead of the clash.
Mowbray is set to answer questions at 12:30pm today at the Academy of Light ahead of Sunderland’s game against Burnley on Friday with injury news high on the agenda.
That’s after the news dropped that two of Sunderland’s first-team squad – Dan Ballard and Jewison Bennette – had suffered injuries during the international break.
Here, we’ll have live updates from Mowbray’s pre-Burnley presser as they happen:
Tony Mowbray's presser LIVE: Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard injury latest
Mowbray credits Kompany for changing Burnley’s style and bouncing back from relegation. Says Kompany is a coach who knew the market he was buying from.
Mowbray says he hopes fans feel excited by the young players as there’s a core of really talented young footballers. Name drops several players that he wants to build around for the next four or five years but they need to stay fit.
Says if Sunderland can get it right in the summer then the next campaign could be exciting again with youngsters having extra experience.
Mowbray says Watson and Rigg could come into contention and they have to pick the right game which may not be Burnley away.
On Rigg’s contract, Mowbray says he’s not sure as he doesn’t deal with contracts. Says Speakman is the guy to ask about that.
I have sat here and moaned about the strikers but it is an opportunity for other players. Also says he sees Joffy as a nine-and-a-half. Says young players are getting minutes on the pitch and that has to be positive.
Gooch is available. Niall Huggins is almost available but will play another youth game.
Mowbray says he and his players have never talked about the play-offs. His remit was always to keep Sunderland in the Championship. Says for a large part of the season they over punched.
Also says the team has done well to get points over the past four games against top six opposition
Mowbrays his team will be aggressive and attack the game against Burnley. Also says they won’t be defensive. Claims it is a free hit for Sunderland.
Mowbray also says that Friday is almost a free hit for Sunderland. Says they know Burnley have some quality players but he’s not sure what their mentality will be as they have almost won the league.
Says the could gain extra focus but has hinted they could be complacent. Says he respects Burnley and what they have achieved.
