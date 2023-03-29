Sunderland have been handed another injury blow over the international break.

Jewison Bennette missed Costa Rica’s last game during the international break after picking up a shoulder injury during training.

That’s according to Central American journalist Kevin Jimenez, the man who originally broke the Bennette to Sunderland transfer story during last summer’s window.

Bennette’s injury will come as a concern to head coach Mowbray after defender Dan Ballard limped off playing for Northern Ireland with a hamstring issue during the international break and is now awaiting a scan.

Whilst the extent of the injuries to Bennette and Ballard are yet unknown, it is likely that the pair will miss Friday’s clash against the Championship leaders Burnley on Friday night at Turf Moor.