Sunderland AFC news: Established Cats coach set to join Newcastle United in shock move - report
Sunderland’s under-23s boss Elliott Dickman is reportedly set to join the Black Cats’ North East rivals Newcastle in a shock move.
Dickman has spent the past 26 years at Sunderland, where he has progressed from a youth player to an academy coach.
He has managed the under-23s side since 2017, but, according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Dickman is now set to make a shock switch.
Newcastle have been looking for a new under-23s head coach after Chris Hogg left to join the coaching team at MK Dons in August.
Former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder Kevin Richardson was put in temporary charge of the side.
Newcastle sit seventh in Premier League 2, Division 2, after nine matches this season and beat Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.
The Black Cats are tenth in the table and bounced back from the Newcastle defeat with a 3-2 win at Aston Villa last time out.