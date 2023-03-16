Sunderland AFC news: Edouard Michut's 22-word message to fans after transfer talk and Blades loss
PSG loanee Edouard Michut posted a 22-word social media message to fans after netting his first professional goal against Sheffield United on Wednesday night.
Despite some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played. The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space in the box and converted with a low finish.
Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark. Taking to social media after the game, Michut said: “Disappointed with the result today but very proud to score my first goal as a professional. We will fight until the end.”
Michut is now a regular in Sunderland’s midfield after Corry Evans’ season-ending injury and has impressed in the Championship but his future this summer is now a hot topic of conversation for fans after reports of interest from Premier League clubs during the January window including Fulham, managed by Marco Silva.
The youngster joined Sunderland in the summer on a season-long loan from French giants PSG having played alongside world stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe
Taking to Twitter, Romano said: “Understand Edouard Michut deal has €2.5m buy option included, up to €5m if Sunderland will go up to Premier League — it was agreed with PSG last summer. Been told Fulham are now among clubs following the situation of Michut ahead of summer transfer window.”