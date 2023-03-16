Edouard Michut celebrates scoring against Sheffield United

Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark. Taking to social media after the game, Michut said: “Disappointed with the result today but very proud to score my first goal as a professional. We will fight until the end.”

Michut is now a regular in Sunderland’s midfield after Corry Evans’ season-ending injury and has impressed in the Championship but his future this summer is now a hot topic of conversation for fans after reports of interest from Premier League clubs during the January window including Fulham, managed by Marco Silva.

The youngster joined Sunderland in the summer on a season-long loan from French giants PSG having played alongside world stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe