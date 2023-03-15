The young French midfielder joined Sunderland during last summer’s window on loan from PSG with the deal including an option for the club to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Michut has broken into Mowbray’s first team in recent weeks after the injury to Corry Evans and has impressed in the Championship with his future in the summer a hot topic of conversation for Sunderland fans after reports of interest from Premier League clubs during the January window.

Taking to Twitter, football journalist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the youngster's future. He said: “Understand Edouard Michut deal has €2.5m buy option included, up to €5m if Sunderland will go up to Premier League — it was agreed with PSG last summer. Been told Fulham are now among clubs following the situation of Michut ahead of summer transfer window.”