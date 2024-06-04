Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland man is waiting to see who the club’s next head coach is before committing his future to the club

Chris Rigg is waiting to see who Sunderland’s next head coach is before deciding whether to commit his future to the club, The Echo has learned.

The Black Cats were in advanced talks with Will Still with a contract reportedly offered to the head coach. However, Ligue 1 club Lens’ interest in the highly-rated former Preston man has muddied the waters and left Sunderland to explore other options.

The Wearsiders have now been without a permanent head coach for over 100 days after the sacking of Michael Beale was announced in the new year. Mike Dodds took interim control until the end of the season as the first team finished a disappointing 16th in the Championship.

Rigg, who featured heavily for Sunderland as the 2023-24 season came to its conclusion, is the subject of transfer interest from top clubs in England and across Europe but The Echo understands that Rigg is waiting to see who the club brings in before deciding on his future.

The England youth international signed a two-year scholarship deal last summer but is approaching his 17th birthday later this month and will be able to sign professional terms at a club. Rigg wants to play games and believes his development would be better served playing for Sunderland's first team, rather than falling into the trap of becoming stuck playing under-21s football for a major club.

However, before Rigg makes his decision, the player is waiting to learn who the club chooses as their new head coach before committing to the club. The Echo understands that Newcastle United, Bayern Munich Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all showing interest in the midfielder.

Sunderland have agreed a deal in principle with Rigg for the youngster to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 on June 18 and the two parties have recently held positive talks. However, until that deal is signed, the player can move to another club if a transfer fee can be agreed. Sunderland would be compensated via a tribunal if Rigg were to leave at the end of his scholarship deal and move elsewhere.

"Personally, it's been a good season for me. I made my Championship debut, scored my first Championship goals, but mainly it's just been about having those opportunities and just being around (the first team)," said Rigg when reflecting on last season during a recent interview.

"It was mad because I didn't really know I was going (on the pre-season tour last summer) until a couple of weeks before. I thought I was going to go just to get a bit of men's experience and come back and maybe be on the bench a few times, but it's a lot different. I'm trying to cement my place.

"I want to be a regular starter. I'm trying to hit many targets in terms of goals and assists and try and get us back in the Premier League,” Rigg added.

Rigg comes from a family of Newcastle United and Sunderland supporters and is fond of the Black Cats and their fans having broken through at the Wearside club.