Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man has enjoyed a strong start to life in League Two after his summer release

Sunderland academy graduate Ellis Taylor has enjoyed a strong start to life in the EFL.

The Black Cats’ transfer chiefs Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey opted not to extend the defender’s contract at the Academy of Light after a 12-year stay at the club last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old Hartlepool-born player captained Sunderland’s under-21s side to a memorable and impressive Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham Hotspur. Taylor netted a brilliant hat-trick in the semi-final against Reading.

The Young Black Cats weren’t quite able to lift the trophy as they were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham in the final, with Taylor again captaining the team. After leaving Sunderland last summer, Taylor joined Harrogate Town in League Two

Since signing for the club, Taylor has cemented himself as a regular in the side, playing higher up the pitch in a more advanced role. The player has netted three times in eight league games so far for his new club and scored Harrogate’s second goal on Saturday as his team won the Yorkshire derby against Bradford City.

“Well, yesterday was my last game in a Sunderland shirt after 12 years at the club,” Taylor, who joined the club at the under-9s level said last summer after leaving the club. “Unfortunate with the way the game went but so proud and honoured to have been apart and captained this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would just like to thank everyone at the club for the help, support and hard work they have shown to me over my time at the club. Had some very difficult moments during my time on and off the pitch and I will forever be grateful of the way the club helped me get through them moments. The club has been a massive part to making me the player and person I am today.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to grow at any other place! I wish nothing but good things for this club. It’s been an absolute pleasure to wear the Red & White. I’m ready for the next challenge. Thankyou, @sunderlandafcofficial.”

Harrogate Town are currently 14th in League Two with 10 points from their opening eight games.