News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sunderland 2 Wigan 1: Highlights after Dennis Cirkin and Elliot Embleton goals earn Cats big win

Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind just before half-time when former Sunderland player Charlie Wyke converted from inside the penalty area.

Mowbray made a tactical change at the break, as Amad came off the bench, and the hosts posed more of an attacking threat.

Elliot Embleton drew the Black Cats level in the 54th minute, before Dennis Cirkin scored the winner 18 minutes from time.

Patrick Roberts

Most Popular

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Embleton, 54) (Cirkin, 72) Wigan 1 (Wyke, 44)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch (Amad, 45), O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Alese, Neil, Embleton (Wright, 90+1), Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Matete, Dajaku, Michut, Amad, Bennette
  • Wigan XI: Amos, Kerr, Whatmough, Tilt (Aasgaard, 77), McClean, Naylor (Fletcher, 81) , Power, Darikwa, Keane, Broadhead (Shinnie, 81), Wyke (Magennis, 68)
  • Subs: Jones, Bennett, Cousins, Shinnie, Aasgaard, Magennis, Fletcher
Show new updates
Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 18:12

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 17:00

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:58

Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Wigan 1

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:54

90+1’ Wright replaces Embleton

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:52

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:52

88’ Excellent block by Cirkin

Wigan are piling on the pressure as Keane’s effort is blocked.

The ball then fell to Darikwa whose shot was blocked by Cirkin.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:47

85’ Patterson booked for time wasting

Now Patterson has been booked for taking his time over a goal kick.

Wigan are starting to throw more players forward.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:45

82’ Pritchard booked

Pritchard receives a yellow card for a foul in the Wigan half.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:43

81’ Two more changes for Wigan

Shinnie and Fletcher replace Broadhead and Naylor for the visitors.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:40

77’ Attacking chage for Wigan

Aasgaard replaces Magennis for the visitors.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
WiganSunderlandElliot EmbletonCharlie WykeStadium of Light