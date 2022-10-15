Sunderland 2 Wigan 1: Highlights after Dennis Cirkin and Elliot Embleton goals earn Cats big win
Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.
Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind just before half-time when former Sunderland player Charlie Wyke converted from inside the penalty area.
Mowbray made a tactical change at the break, as Amad came off the bench, and the hosts posed more of an attacking threat.
Elliot Embleton drew the Black Cats level in the 54th minute, before Dennis Cirkin scored the winner 18 minutes from time.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Embleton, 54) (Cirkin, 72) Wigan 1 (Wyke, 44)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch (Amad, 45), O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Alese, Neil, Embleton (Wright, 90+1), Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Matete, Dajaku, Michut, Amad, Bennette
- Wigan XI: Amos, Kerr, Whatmough, Tilt (Aasgaard, 77), McClean, Naylor (Fletcher, 81) , Power, Darikwa, Keane, Broadhead (Shinnie, 81), Wyke (Magennis, 68)
- Subs: Jones, Bennett, Cousins, Shinnie, Aasgaard, Magennis, Fletcher
Reaction from Tony Mowbray
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Wigan 1
90+1’ Wright replaces Embleton
Five minutes added time
88’ Excellent block by Cirkin
Wigan are piling on the pressure as Keane’s effort is blocked.
The ball then fell to Darikwa whose shot was blocked by Cirkin.
85’ Patterson booked for time wasting
Now Patterson has been booked for taking his time over a goal kick.
Wigan are starting to throw more players forward.
82’ Pritchard booked
Pritchard receives a yellow card for a foul in the Wigan half.
81’ Two more changes for Wigan
Shinnie and Fletcher replace Broadhead and Naylor for the visitors.
77’ Attacking chage for Wigan
Aasgaard replaces Magennis for the visitors.